12709 Arminta Street

Amenities
Welcome to this newly built guest house in the heart of North Hollywood. Minutes away from the newly built NOHO West, this home has many features such as central A/C and heat in the bedrooms and wall units in the rest of the house, recessed lighting, new kitchen which includes a refrigerator and gas range, laminate flooring and dual pane windows. Home can be leased furnished or unfurnished. Private storage and patio space with a separate entrance. Gated entrance for extra security. Street parking only. All utilities paid by landlord. No pets.