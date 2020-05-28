All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 27 2020 at 2:57 AM

12709 Arminta Street

12709 Arminta Street · (818) 399-9719
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12709 Arminta Street, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
all utils included
recently renovated
air conditioning
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome to this newly built guest house in the heart of North Hollywood. Minutes away from the newly built NOHO West, this home has many features such as central A/C and heat in the bedrooms and wall units in the rest of the house, recessed lighting, new kitchen which includes a refrigerator and gas range, laminate flooring and dual pane windows. Home can be leased furnished or unfurnished. Private storage and patio space with a separate entrance. Gated entrance for extra security. Street parking only. All utilities paid by landlord. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12709 Arminta Street have any available units?
12709 Arminta Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12709 Arminta Street have?
Some of 12709 Arminta Street's amenities include patio / balcony, all utils included, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12709 Arminta Street currently offering any rent specials?
12709 Arminta Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12709 Arminta Street pet-friendly?
No, 12709 Arminta Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12709 Arminta Street offer parking?
No, 12709 Arminta Street does not offer parking.
Does 12709 Arminta Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12709 Arminta Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12709 Arminta Street have a pool?
No, 12709 Arminta Street does not have a pool.
Does 12709 Arminta Street have accessible units?
No, 12709 Arminta Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12709 Arminta Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12709 Arminta Street does not have units with dishwashers.
