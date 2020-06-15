All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 12665 Village Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
12665 Village Lane
Last updated October 24 2019 at 1:42 AM

12665 Village Lane

12665 Village Lane · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12665 Village Lane, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
yoga
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
yoga
LA SUBLET: Gorgeous One Bedroom Playa Vista apartment (Westside Los Angeles - Silicon Beach)
Available beginning October 3 with flexible dates! Can be short or long term.

Apartment features:
Organic latex king size mattress with organic linens + silk comforter. Soaking bath tub. 2 balconies - 1 large, patio style. Washer/dryer in unit. Large table great for working at home. Garage parking. Infrared Biomat. Stocked kitchen: Blendtec blender, juicer, frenchpress...

*If theres any art you dont love, I can put it in storage so the space feels like yours.

The Villas complex has 2 salt water pools, hot tubs, gym, yoga room and work /lounge spaces.
Walking distance to Wholefoods, Blue Bottle Coffee, Tocoya (organic friendly), 2 yoga studios, and other restaurants + fitness studios. Playa Vista is its own little suburban urban world. Walking distance to all you need, but quiet with lots of people walking / biking. 2 blocks to a nature walking trail! No traffic, plentiful parking.

$3750/month (includes utilities) &#9829;&#65039;

Option to rent 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee, depending on dates!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12665 Village Lane have any available units?
12665 Village Lane has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12665 Village Lane have?
Some of 12665 Village Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12665 Village Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12665 Village Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12665 Village Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12665 Village Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12665 Village Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12665 Village Lane does offer parking.
Does 12665 Village Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12665 Village Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12665 Village Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12665 Village Lane has a pool.
Does 12665 Village Lane have accessible units?
No, 12665 Village Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12665 Village Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12665 Village Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 12665 Village Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Roy
3644 Overland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Village Pointe
17171 Roscoe Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The Flats on Addison
14340 and 14350 Addison St
Los Angeles, CA 91423
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Savoy West Apartments
7270 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Azure The Residences
11900 Courtleigh Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90066
San Fernando Building Lofts
400 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity