12665 Village Lane

LA SUBLET: Gorgeous One Bedroom Playa Vista apartment (Westside Los Angeles - Silicon Beach)

Available beginning October 3 with flexible dates! Can be short or long term.



Apartment features:

Organic latex king size mattress with organic linens + silk comforter. Soaking bath tub. 2 balconies - 1 large, patio style. Washer/dryer in unit. Large table great for working at home. Garage parking. Infrared Biomat. Stocked kitchen: Blendtec blender, juicer, frenchpress...



*If theres any art you dont love, I can put it in storage so the space feels like yours.



The Villas complex has 2 salt water pools, hot tubs, gym, yoga room and work /lounge spaces.

Walking distance to Wholefoods, Blue Bottle Coffee, Tocoya (organic friendly), 2 yoga studios, and other restaurants + fitness studios. Playa Vista is its own little suburban urban world. Walking distance to all you need, but quiet with lots of people walking / biking. 2 blocks to a nature walking trail! No traffic, plentiful parking.



$3750/month (includes utilities) ♥️



Option to rent 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee, depending on dates!