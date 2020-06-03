All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12634 Albers Street

12634 Albers Street · No Longer Available
Location

12634 Albers Street, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Valley Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
This charming remodeled mid-century modern 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom home is an excellent oasis from places like North Hollywood and Studio City. With easy access to the 101, 170, and 134 freeways make it a convenient location for any commuter. Also, the house is convenient walking distance to schools, shopping areas, the red line, and houses of worship in a settled, safe neighborhood. The bright, open, airy floor plan, beautiful hardwood floors, and stained glass windows make for a lovely, unique place to call home. Entertain guests inside or out, with a fireplace in the living room which looks through plantation shutters to a great patio and back yard pool.

Yard and pool care included in the cost of the rent.

1 Year Lease. Self-Viewings available by appointment only.

After viewing please visit our website at www.b2re.com to complete an application.
Please contact B Squared Realty, Inc. at 310.910.9377 with any questions.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12634 Albers Street have any available units?
12634 Albers Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12634 Albers Street have?
Some of 12634 Albers Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12634 Albers Street currently offering any rent specials?
12634 Albers Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12634 Albers Street pet-friendly?
No, 12634 Albers Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12634 Albers Street offer parking?
No, 12634 Albers Street does not offer parking.
Does 12634 Albers Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12634 Albers Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12634 Albers Street have a pool?
Yes, 12634 Albers Street has a pool.
Does 12634 Albers Street have accessible units?
No, 12634 Albers Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12634 Albers Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12634 Albers Street does not have units with dishwashers.

