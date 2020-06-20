12628 Albers Street

Amenities
Prime area of Valley Village. Walking distance to all the local synagogues. Solid residential area close to freeways. One story with a formal Dining room. 4th bedroom is actually used as a den but could be a bedroom. Washer, Dryer and refrigerator included in lease (without warranty). Large living room and good size bedrooms in this 2100 + square foot home. Gardening and Pool service included in rent. This won't last long. SPECIAL NOTE: Property can be taken in its current cosmetic condition for a $500 discount on the rent. Save some money and clean and paint it yourself.