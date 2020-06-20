All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 24 2019 at 1:49 PM

12628 Albers Street

12628 Albers Street · No Longer Available
Location

12628 Albers Street, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Valley Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Prime area of Valley Village. Walking distance to all the local synagogues. Solid residential area close to freeways. One story with a formal Dining room. 4th bedroom is actually used as a den but could be a bedroom. Washer, Dryer and refrigerator included in lease (without warranty). Large living room and good size bedrooms in this 2100 + square foot home. Gardening and Pool service included in rent. This won't last long. SPECIAL NOTE: Property can be taken in its current cosmetic condition for a $500 discount on the rent. Save some money and clean and paint it yourself.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12628 Albers Street have any available units?
12628 Albers Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12628 Albers Street have?
Some of 12628 Albers Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12628 Albers Street currently offering any rent specials?
12628 Albers Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12628 Albers Street pet-friendly?
No, 12628 Albers Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12628 Albers Street offer parking?
No, 12628 Albers Street does not offer parking.
Does 12628 Albers Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12628 Albers Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12628 Albers Street have a pool?
Yes, 12628 Albers Street has a pool.
Does 12628 Albers Street have accessible units?
No, 12628 Albers Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12628 Albers Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12628 Albers Street has units with dishwashers.
