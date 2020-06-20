12628 Albers Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Prime area of Valley Village. Walking distance to all the local synagogues. Solid residential area close to freeways. One story with a formal Dining room. 4th bedroom is actually used as a den but could be a bedroom. Washer, Dryer and refrigerator included in lease (without warranty). Large living room and good size bedrooms in this 2100 + square foot home. Gardening and Pool service included in rent. This won't last long. SPECIAL NOTE: Property can be taken in its current cosmetic condition for a $500 discount on the rent. Save some money and clean and paint it yourself.