Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath located in the heart of Los Angeles!! Carthay Square area! Located just minutes from the famous Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles! The Grove! Miracle Mile! This location has a walking score of 9/10!!



Logistics:

- Security Deposit: One Months Rent Amount

- Utilities: We cover Water and Trash

- Fridge, Stove/Oven included

- Pet Deposit: $200.00

- One time pet fee: $100.00

- App Fee: $35



(RLNE5687091)