1255 North MANSFIELD Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated bbq/grill

2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom apartment available for lease in prime Hollywood location near Hollywood Boulevard and close by restaurants, shops, and public transportation. GOOD CREDIT SCORE a must! Hardwood flooring throughout living and bedroom spaces. Updated kitchen with ceramic tile floors and granite counter tops. Bathroom has ceramic tile flooring and stall shower. Bedrooms have nice sized closets and there is also a guest closet in the living room. One gated parking space included in rent. Community laundry on site. NO PETS. NO SMOKING. NO BARBECUE. NO SATELLITE DISH.~