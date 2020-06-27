All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 11 2019 at 4:12 AM

1255 North MANSFIELD Avenue

1255 North Mansfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1255 North Mansfield Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom apartment available for lease in prime Hollywood location near Hollywood Boulevard and close by restaurants, shops, and public transportation. GOOD CREDIT SCORE a must! Hardwood flooring throughout living and bedroom spaces. Updated kitchen with ceramic tile floors and granite counter tops. Bathroom has ceramic tile flooring and stall shower. Bedrooms have nice sized closets and there is also a guest closet in the living room. One gated parking space included in rent. Community laundry on site. NO PETS. NO SMOKING. NO BARBECUE. NO SATELLITE DISH.~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1255 North MANSFIELD Avenue have any available units?
1255 North MANSFIELD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1255 North MANSFIELD Avenue have?
Some of 1255 North MANSFIELD Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1255 North MANSFIELD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1255 North MANSFIELD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1255 North MANSFIELD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1255 North MANSFIELD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1255 North MANSFIELD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1255 North MANSFIELD Avenue offers parking.
Does 1255 North MANSFIELD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1255 North MANSFIELD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1255 North MANSFIELD Avenue have a pool?
No, 1255 North MANSFIELD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1255 North MANSFIELD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1255 North MANSFIELD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1255 North MANSFIELD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1255 North MANSFIELD Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

