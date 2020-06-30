1255 N. Virgil Ave, Apt, 4 #4

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities carport parking

This hidden treasure will be up for grabs in the next couple of weeks! Get on our update list to be notifided of the first showing in early October.Past the front entrance of this colorful gated building you\'ll notice greenery throughout. Inside, natural light floods the spacious open layout living/dining room and kitchen. Pull up a couple bar stools and enjoy the breakfast bar for additional seating. You\'ll totally love the modern two toned wall and cabinet colors - freshly painted! The 90 degree days came on strongthis year and the living room features an a/c unit to keep you cool all yearlong! The bedroom is spacious, with a large closet & high windows providing more wall space for your fabulous furniture. A carport parking space is included PLUS on-site coin laundry. Rock\'n location! Get your applications ready because this one won\'t last long!