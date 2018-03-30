12542 COLLINS Street

Amenities

Walk up the brick path through a large grassy front yard to a wonderful ready to move into 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home! Formal entry leads to a cozy living room with fireplace, formal dining room, oversized family room, and newer kitchen with breakfast room. The house has a great open feel with natural light flooding from every direction. Master suite has a large walk-in closet that leads to a newer master bathroom. Newer electrical panel, copper plumbing throughout, newer electrical wiring throughout, dual pane windows throughout. Walk outside to the backyard and enjoy a covered patio, large grass area, and an amazing tree perfect for a tree house or climbing on! Great for owner with larger dog, has ready built kennel on the side of the house. Wonderful Valley Village / Beverly Glen location!