Last updated February 4 2020 at 12:49 PM

12542 COLLINS Street

12542 Collins Street · No Longer Available
Location

12542 Collins Street, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Walk up the brick path through a large grassy front yard to a wonderful ready to move into 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home! Formal entry leads to a cozy living room with fireplace, formal dining room, oversized family room, and newer kitchen with breakfast room. The house has a great open feel with natural light flooding from every direction. Master suite has a large walk-in closet that leads to a newer master bathroom. Newer electrical panel, copper plumbing throughout, newer electrical wiring throughout, dual pane windows throughout. Walk outside to the backyard and enjoy a covered patio, large grass area, and an amazing tree perfect for a tree house or climbing on! Great for owner with larger dog, has ready built kennel on the side of the house. Wonderful Valley Village / Beverly Glen location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12542 COLLINS Street have any available units?
12542 COLLINS Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12542 COLLINS Street have?
Some of 12542 COLLINS Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12542 COLLINS Street currently offering any rent specials?
12542 COLLINS Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12542 COLLINS Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12542 COLLINS Street is pet friendly.
Does 12542 COLLINS Street offer parking?
Yes, 12542 COLLINS Street offers parking.
Does 12542 COLLINS Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12542 COLLINS Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12542 COLLINS Street have a pool?
No, 12542 COLLINS Street does not have a pool.
Does 12542 COLLINS Street have accessible units?
No, 12542 COLLINS Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12542 COLLINS Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12542 COLLINS Street has units with dishwashers.

