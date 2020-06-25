12521 Wixom St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub

Beautiful renovated home in a quiet cul de sac - Property Id: 257840



Welcome to this beautiful turnkey, remodeled home in North Hollywood. This stunning cul-de-sac home has all the modern amenities for contemporary living. As you walk up to the front door, enjoy the flowerbeds which liven up the entire facade of the home. The interior open floor- concept with large windows is perfect for both entertaining and living. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and ample sunlight. The bedrooms feature large windows and sliding mirrored closets to maximize the visual space of the rooms. Bathrooms are spacious and sleek in style with contemporary subway and hexagon tiling for your at-home-spa experience! And you don't want to miss out the backyard with the covered patio for outdoor entertaining in the beautiful LA evenings. Fruit trees & plants for extra privacy too! The house features a new roof, new windows, new laminate wood flooring, recessed lighting throughout & upgraded electrical and plumbing. Conveniently located, you don't want to miss it.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/257840

Property Id 257840



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5871366)