All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 12521 Wixom St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
12521 Wixom St
Last updated June 24 2020 at 11:44 AM

12521 Wixom St

12521 Wixom Street · (818) 287-4777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
North Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12521 Wixom Street, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $3200 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1275 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
Beautiful renovated home in a quiet cul de sac - Property Id: 257840

Welcome to this beautiful turnkey, remodeled home in North Hollywood. This stunning cul-de-sac home has all the modern amenities for contemporary living. As you walk up to the front door, enjoy the flowerbeds which liven up the entire facade of the home. The interior open floor- concept with large windows is perfect for both entertaining and living. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and ample sunlight. The bedrooms feature large windows and sliding mirrored closets to maximize the visual space of the rooms. Bathrooms are spacious and sleek in style with contemporary subway and hexagon tiling for your at-home-spa experience! And you don't want to miss out the backyard with the covered patio for outdoor entertaining in the beautiful LA evenings. Fruit trees & plants for extra privacy too! The house features a new roof, new windows, new laminate wood flooring, recessed lighting throughout & upgraded electrical and plumbing. Conveniently located, you don't want to miss it.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/257840
Property Id 257840

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5871366)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12521 Wixom St have any available units?
12521 Wixom St has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12521 Wixom St have?
Some of 12521 Wixom St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12521 Wixom St currently offering any rent specials?
12521 Wixom St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12521 Wixom St pet-friendly?
No, 12521 Wixom St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12521 Wixom St offer parking?
No, 12521 Wixom St does not offer parking.
Does 12521 Wixom St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12521 Wixom St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12521 Wixom St have a pool?
No, 12521 Wixom St does not have a pool.
Does 12521 Wixom St have accessible units?
No, 12521 Wixom St does not have accessible units.
Does 12521 Wixom St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12521 Wixom St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 12521 Wixom St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Venice Beach
29 Navy Street
Los Angeles, CA 90291
NoHo 14
5440 Tujunga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Tilden II
5008 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
717 Olympic
717 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Preston Miracle Mile
630 Masselin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100
Los Angeles, CA 90064
MySuite Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity