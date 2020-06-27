12518 San Fernando Road

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher new construction parking air conditioning microwave

***BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION*** Home features include: 3 bedrooms, including a master suite, 2 full baths, laminated floors, central air and heat, new stove and microwave, quartz counter tops, dishwasher, dual glazed windows sound proof, washer/dryer hook-ups, tank less water heater, private gated entrance and much more!! Close to medical facilities such as Providence Holy Cross, Olive View, and Facey Medical Center. Mission College and CSUN 10-15 minutes away. Metrolink service is just down the street. The unit is convenient to the 405, 5, 118, 210 and 14 freeways. 2 parking spaces assigned.