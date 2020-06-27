All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 6 2020 at 6:11 AM

12518 San Fernando Road

12518 San Fernando Road · No Longer Available
Location

12518 San Fernando Road, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Sylmar

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
new construction
parking
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
***BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION*** Home features include: 3 bedrooms, including a master suite, 2 full baths, laminated floors, central air and heat, new stove and microwave, quartz counter tops, dishwasher, dual glazed windows sound proof, washer/dryer hook-ups, tank less water heater, private gated entrance and much more!! Close to medical facilities such as Providence Holy Cross, Olive View, and Facey Medical Center. Mission College and CSUN 10-15 minutes away. Metrolink service is just down the street. The unit is convenient to the 405, 5, 118, 210 and 14 freeways. 2 parking spaces assigned.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12518 San Fernando Road have any available units?
12518 San Fernando Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12518 San Fernando Road have?
Some of 12518 San Fernando Road's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12518 San Fernando Road currently offering any rent specials?
12518 San Fernando Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12518 San Fernando Road pet-friendly?
No, 12518 San Fernando Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12518 San Fernando Road offer parking?
Yes, 12518 San Fernando Road offers parking.
Does 12518 San Fernando Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12518 San Fernando Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12518 San Fernando Road have a pool?
No, 12518 San Fernando Road does not have a pool.
Does 12518 San Fernando Road have accessible units?
No, 12518 San Fernando Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12518 San Fernando Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12518 San Fernando Road has units with dishwashers.
