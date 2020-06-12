All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

12510 W Fielding Cir, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Westchester

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
3rd-Floor, Single-Story condo in the highly desirable "Camden" development! This Plan 2 layout features 3 Beds (plus flex space), 2.5 Baths, and is spread across approx. 1,876 sqft. The large living room windows provide for beaming natural light, also amplified by the high ceilings throughout. The chef's kitchen is open and light; perfect for entertaining! Kitchen is highly upgraded with stainless steel appliances, endless cabinetry for storage, a generous island and a nice walk-in pantry! Comfortable master bedroom with en-suite bathroom. Separate tub/shower and a spacious walk-in closet. Two nicely sized guest bedrooms and closets on the other side of the unit. Laundry room inside. This condo sits within an intimate 6-unit building. Enjoy time outside on your private, covered patio/deck. Large two-car garage (side-by-side parking) with extra room for storage. Nearby the shops and restaurants at Runway!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12510 West FIELDING Circle have any available units?
12510 West FIELDING Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12510 West FIELDING Circle have?
Some of 12510 West FIELDING Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12510 West FIELDING Circle currently offering any rent specials?
12510 West FIELDING Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12510 West FIELDING Circle pet-friendly?
No, 12510 West FIELDING Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12510 West FIELDING Circle offer parking?
Yes, 12510 West FIELDING Circle offers parking.
Does 12510 West FIELDING Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12510 West FIELDING Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12510 West FIELDING Circle have a pool?
Yes, 12510 West FIELDING Circle has a pool.
Does 12510 West FIELDING Circle have accessible units?
No, 12510 West FIELDING Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 12510 West FIELDING Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12510 West FIELDING Circle has units with dishwashers.
