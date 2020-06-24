12510 West FIELDING Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking pool garage

3rd-Floor, Single-Story condo in the highly desirable "Camden" development! This Plan 2 layout features 3 Beds (plus flex space), 2.5 Baths, and is spread across approx. 1,876 sqft. The large living room windows provide for beaming natural light, also amplified by the high ceilings throughout. The chef's kitchen is open and light; perfect for entertaining! Kitchen is highly upgraded with stainless steel appliances, endless cabinetry for storage, a generous island and a nice walk-in pantry! Comfortable master bedroom with en-suite bathroom. Separate tub/shower and a spacious walk-in closet. Two nicely sized guest bedrooms and closets on the other side of the unit. Laundry room inside. This condo sits within an intimate 6-unit building. Enjoy time outside on your private, covered patio/deck. Large two-car garage (side-by-side parking) with extra room for storage. Nearby the shops and restaurants at Runway!