Last updated February 22 2020 at 8:27 AM

1251 South TREMAINE Avenue

1251 South Tremaine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1251 South Tremaine Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Olympic Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful Longwood Highlands duplex. Owner has invested over $100K on improvements. Light and bright, all-new large lower unit comprising 3 Bedrooms & 3 bathrooms. Master suite with en-suite bathroom w/ double sinks and walk-in shower, large closet, and separate work space for home office or private reading nook. Two other bedrooms, one with en-suite bathroom (shower). Hall bath with shower over tub. All bathrooms remodeled with the highest quality tile, cabinets, & fixtures. Each bedroom has split system HVAC for individual control. Original hardwood floors throughout the unit. Kitchen completely remodeled with new cabinets, granite counters, and breakfast bar. Gas stove, refrigerator, new dishwasher and side-by-side washer and dryer. Large living room and separate dining room. Backyard with mature fruit trees. One single car garages.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1251 South TREMAINE Avenue have any available units?
1251 South TREMAINE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1251 South TREMAINE Avenue have?
Some of 1251 South TREMAINE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1251 South TREMAINE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1251 South TREMAINE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1251 South TREMAINE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1251 South TREMAINE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1251 South TREMAINE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1251 South TREMAINE Avenue offers parking.
Does 1251 South TREMAINE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1251 South TREMAINE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1251 South TREMAINE Avenue have a pool?
No, 1251 South TREMAINE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1251 South TREMAINE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1251 South TREMAINE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1251 South TREMAINE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1251 South TREMAINE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

