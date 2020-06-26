12509 West SUNSET

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool new construction

New construction with the perfect balance of old world Spanish charm and contemporary design. Set behind gates and a large motor court lies this incredible 4770 sq. ft home with approximately 3500 sq. ft of outdoor terraces. Double glass steel doors welcomes you to the open floor plan with 10' ceilings and French oak floors throughout. Entertainer's delight with enormous great room featuring a custom kitchen with Calcutta marble countertops and island, maple Shaker cabinets, Miele appliances and brushed brass fixtures. Multiple sets of Lincoln bi-fold doors opens out to the grassy yard and saltwater pool and Jacuzzi. Two additional en-suite bedrooms with expansive outdoor patios. Private rooftop deck has multiple sitting areas. ALSO FOR SALE - $4,600,000