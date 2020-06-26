All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 21 2019 at 7:20 AM

12509 West SUNSET

12509 W Sunset Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

12509 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
parking
pool
ice maker
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
new construction
New construction with the perfect balance of old world Spanish charm and contemporary design. Set behind gates and a large motor court lies this incredible 4770 sq. ft home with approximately 3500 sq. ft of outdoor terraces. Double glass steel doors welcomes you to the open floor plan with 10' ceilings and French oak floors throughout. Entertainer's delight with enormous great room featuring a custom kitchen with Calcutta marble countertops and island, maple Shaker cabinets, Miele appliances and brushed brass fixtures. Multiple sets of Lincoln bi-fold doors opens out to the grassy yard and saltwater pool and Jacuzzi. Two additional en-suite bedrooms with expansive outdoor patios. Private rooftop deck has multiple sitting areas. ALSO FOR SALE - $4,600,000

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12509 West SUNSET have any available units?
12509 West SUNSET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12509 West SUNSET have?
Some of 12509 West SUNSET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12509 West SUNSET currently offering any rent specials?
12509 West SUNSET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12509 West SUNSET pet-friendly?
No, 12509 West SUNSET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12509 West SUNSET offer parking?
Yes, 12509 West SUNSET offers parking.
Does 12509 West SUNSET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12509 West SUNSET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12509 West SUNSET have a pool?
Yes, 12509 West SUNSET has a pool.
Does 12509 West SUNSET have accessible units?
No, 12509 West SUNSET does not have accessible units.
Does 12509 West SUNSET have units with dishwashers?
No, 12509 West SUNSET does not have units with dishwashers.
