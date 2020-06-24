All apartments in Los Angeles
12502 Landale Street
Last updated May 24 2019 at 2:05 PM

12502 Landale Street

12502 W Landale St · No Longer Available
Location

12502 W Landale St, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Studio City's most desired location, gorgeous 3 Bed/2 Bath House with heated Pool and above ground hot tub. 24-hours recording security cameras, cul-de-sac street in Studio City area Los Angeles CA. Open and spacious floor plan, fireplace and lots of natural light, beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, built-in refrigerator, 5 burner gas cooktop, slate floors and granite counter tops, recess lighting & built-in washer and dryer. Master bedroom with walk-in closet, all 3 bedrooms have ceiling fans. Grassy backyard and built-in barbecue area with sink, two-car garage with remote control opener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12502 Landale Street have any available units?
12502 Landale Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12502 Landale Street have?
Some of 12502 Landale Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12502 Landale Street currently offering any rent specials?
12502 Landale Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12502 Landale Street pet-friendly?
No, 12502 Landale Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12502 Landale Street offer parking?
Yes, 12502 Landale Street offers parking.
Does 12502 Landale Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12502 Landale Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12502 Landale Street have a pool?
Yes, 12502 Landale Street has a pool.
Does 12502 Landale Street have accessible units?
No, 12502 Landale Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12502 Landale Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12502 Landale Street has units with dishwashers.
