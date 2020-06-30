All apartments in Los Angeles
1250 MONUMENT Street

1250 Monument Street · No Longer Available
Location

1250 Monument Street, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Enjoy the ultimate California lifestyle in this impeccably remodeled and pristine FURNISHED lease in the heart of the new Palisades Village with shops, movies, and restaurants. This wonderful contemporary with an abundance of windows and privacy offers 3 bedrooms and 3 baths, including the extremely spacious master suite with large walk-in closet, new bathroom with spa tub, shower, built-in dressing table, and dual sinks. There is a great chef's kitchen with top of the line appliances, large island with breakfast bar, two walk-in pantries and wine refrigerator. The entry draws you to the bright open floorplan as it blends the kitchen, dining, living room and den. Majestic, city, canyon and ocean views abound from the rooftop and living room decks and most rooms. There is also a wonderful lushly landscaped grassy yard. This great lease has it all! Seller will consider a long term lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1250 MONUMENT Street have any available units?
1250 MONUMENT Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1250 MONUMENT Street have?
Some of 1250 MONUMENT Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1250 MONUMENT Street currently offering any rent specials?
1250 MONUMENT Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 MONUMENT Street pet-friendly?
No, 1250 MONUMENT Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1250 MONUMENT Street offer parking?
Yes, 1250 MONUMENT Street offers parking.
Does 1250 MONUMENT Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1250 MONUMENT Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 MONUMENT Street have a pool?
No, 1250 MONUMENT Street does not have a pool.
Does 1250 MONUMENT Street have accessible units?
No, 1250 MONUMENT Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 MONUMENT Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1250 MONUMENT Street has units with dishwashers.

