1250 MONUMENT Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Enjoy the ultimate California lifestyle in this impeccably remodeled and pristine FURNISHED lease in the heart of the new Palisades Village with shops, movies, and restaurants. This wonderful contemporary with an abundance of windows and privacy offers 3 bedrooms and 3 baths, including the extremely spacious master suite with large walk-in closet, new bathroom with spa tub, shower, built-in dressing table, and dual sinks. There is a great chef's kitchen with top of the line appliances, large island with breakfast bar, two walk-in pantries and wine refrigerator. The entry draws you to the bright open floorplan as it blends the kitchen, dining, living room and den. Majestic, city, canyon and ocean views abound from the rooftop and living room decks and most rooms. There is also a wonderful lushly landscaped grassy yard. This great lease has it all! Seller will consider a long term lease.