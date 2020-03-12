1250 Long Beach Ave

Amenities

1,200 sq Artists Loft in DTLA (with amazing art!).

Two parking spaces included, in gated lot.

WiFi & utilities included.

Vintage & modern furniture (Eames plywood chair, Mies Van Der Rohe daybed).

Hardwood floors, high ceilings, skylight, vintage industrial windows, wood-burning fireplace.

Central AC and heat.

Brand new washer & dryer in walk-in closet.

Full bath.

Cooks kitchen with dishwasher and large fridge with ice maker and water filter.

Queen-sized memory foam bed.

Sonos One speakers to pair with your device.

Heated saline lap pool and hot tub with jets, & charcoal grill for shared use in pool area.

Studio space available for artist/designers.

Great neighbors, quiet (for DTLA) neighborhood, responsive management and maintenance on grounds M-F.

Easy access to all parts of LA (near to 10, 110 and 5 fwys).

Few minutes drive/bike to Arts District and Little Tokyo, supermarkets, trendy restaurants and bars, galleries and museums.