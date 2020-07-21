All apartments in Los Angeles
12484 Rubens Avenue
Last updated September 24 2019 at 3:22 AM

12484 Rubens Avenue

12484 Rubens Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12484 Rubens Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fresh ocean breezes await you in this charming, traditional 2-story home located in popular "Del Rey" close to Culver and Ballona Creek Bike Paths, 405, 90, LAX & Silicon Beach. Master suite upstairs with ample closet space & bamboo flooring features a private en-suite full bath recently updated with deep soak tub. Three spacious bedrooms & recently updated full bath are located downstairs. Bonus room, ideal as office or in-law/nanny quarters, in back with private 3/4 bathroom, kitchen space, & direct access to the gated backyard oasis where you'll find banana & lime trees. Large, bright living room with gleaming hardwood floors just off front entrance. Cozy kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops & island is directly connected to the dining room, great for entertaining. Stainless steel front load washer & dryer located just off kitchen with additional storage space. Main hallway to bedrooms has own utility closet. Long driveway secured by automatic gate with detached two-car garage flanked by mature apple, orange & peach trees. 220 outlet in garage perfect for EV charging. Front & backdoor secure keypad access eliminates the hassle of fumbling for keys. The weekly Farmers Market can be enjoyed at the Glen Alla Park nearby. All of Marina del Rey's shopping, movies & restaurants are nearby. 15 minute bike ride to the beach. Lovely, quiet street with a great neighborhood feel & easy parking with no street cleaning or permit restrictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12484 Rubens Avenue have any available units?
12484 Rubens Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12484 Rubens Avenue have?
Some of 12484 Rubens Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12484 Rubens Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12484 Rubens Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12484 Rubens Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12484 Rubens Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12484 Rubens Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12484 Rubens Avenue offers parking.
Does 12484 Rubens Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12484 Rubens Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12484 Rubens Avenue have a pool?
No, 12484 Rubens Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12484 Rubens Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12484 Rubens Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12484 Rubens Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12484 Rubens Avenue has units with dishwashers.
