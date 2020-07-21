12484 Rubens Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fresh ocean breezes await you in this charming, traditional 2-story home located in popular "Del Rey" close to Culver and Ballona Creek Bike Paths, 405, 90, LAX & Silicon Beach. Master suite upstairs with ample closet space & bamboo flooring features a private en-suite full bath recently updated with deep soak tub. Three spacious bedrooms & recently updated full bath are located downstairs. Bonus room, ideal as office or in-law/nanny quarters, in back with private 3/4 bathroom, kitchen space, & direct access to the gated backyard oasis where you'll find banana & lime trees. Large, bright living room with gleaming hardwood floors just off front entrance. Cozy kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops & island is directly connected to the dining room, great for entertaining. Stainless steel front load washer & dryer located just off kitchen with additional storage space. Main hallway to bedrooms has own utility closet. Long driveway secured by automatic gate with detached two-car garage flanked by mature apple, orange & peach trees. 220 outlet in garage perfect for EV charging. Front & backdoor secure keypad access eliminates the hassle of fumbling for keys. The weekly Farmers Market can be enjoyed at the Glen Alla Park nearby. All of Marina del Rey's shopping, movies & restaurants are nearby. 15 minute bike ride to the beach. Lovely, quiet street with a great neighborhood feel & easy parking with no street cleaning or permit restrictions.