Los Angeles, CA
12449 Kling Street
Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:58 AM

12449 Kling Street

12449 Kling Street · (818) 261-5314
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12449 Kling Street, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit PH2 · Avail. now

$4,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1880 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Above the tree tops, overlooking tranquil mountain views, this amazing 1880 sq foot 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Corner Penthouse Unit leaves little to be desired. This is one of only two Penthouses in this eight unit complex. Interior boasts open floor plan with handsome dark wood flooring, Gas Fireplace, view balcony off the living room, high ceilings with 12 ft cathedral ceiling in large Dining Area, plus separate Den/Office. Enjoy the spacious gourmet kitchen with an abundance of beautiful mahogany cabinets, black granite countertop open to living and dining areas and stainless steel appliances including Refrigerator and Viking stove, hood and dishwasher. Expansive master wing features walk in closet, luxurious marble bath with separate glass enclosed shower and double sinks with marble counter. Stacking washer and dryer included in unit. Controlled access to building and subterranean parking with 2 side by side assigned spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12449 Kling Street have any available units?
12449 Kling Street has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12449 Kling Street have?
Some of 12449 Kling Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12449 Kling Street currently offering any rent specials?
12449 Kling Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12449 Kling Street pet-friendly?
No, 12449 Kling Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12449 Kling Street offer parking?
Yes, 12449 Kling Street does offer parking.
Does 12449 Kling Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12449 Kling Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12449 Kling Street have a pool?
No, 12449 Kling Street does not have a pool.
Does 12449 Kling Street have accessible units?
No, 12449 Kling Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12449 Kling Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12449 Kling Street has units with dishwashers.
