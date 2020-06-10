12449 Kling Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Above the tree tops, overlooking tranquil mountain views, this amazing 1880 sq foot 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Corner Penthouse Unit leaves little to be desired. This is one of only two Penthouses in this eight unit complex. Interior boasts open floor plan with handsome dark wood flooring, Gas Fireplace, view balcony off the living room, high ceilings with 12 ft cathedral ceiling in large Dining Area, plus separate Den/Office. Enjoy the spacious gourmet kitchen with an abundance of beautiful mahogany cabinets, black granite countertop open to living and dining areas and stainless steel appliances including Refrigerator and Viking stove, hood and dishwasher. Expansive master wing features walk in closet, luxurious marble bath with separate glass enclosed shower and double sinks with marble counter. Stacking washer and dryer included in unit. Controlled access to building and subterranean parking with 2 side by side assigned spaces.