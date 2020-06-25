12441 Rye St

Amenities

This Santa Barbara styled 3,689 square feet, five-bedroom and five-and-a-half-bathroom estate is located in the Studio City neighborhood in Los Angeles. It is a twenty-seven-minute drive to downtown Los Angeles. It boasts a massive 3689 square feet lot that includes a three-car garage and a beautiful surrounding garden filled with lush green plants and landscaping. It comes furnished and has been masterfully-crafted to utilize the bedrooms in a unique and special way. Inside, the home features rich hardwood flooring throughout with the bedrooms having full wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort. If you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this beautiful kitchen surrounded by stylish white cabinets and drawers, smooth quartz countertops and custom tiled backsplash, and ready-to-use stainless steel appliances. The bathrooms are spotless and chic with the same stylish cabinets and smooth sink tops. The home also features central AC and heating for climate control and has its own entertainment room aside from multiple spacious common living areas. On the second level is a beautiful master bedroom and outdoor patio with a Neptune tub, steam shower, dual vanities, and a spacious walk-in closet. The second bedroom has been converted to a true professional standard home entertainment center with sound-proof walls, leather reclining chairs, and an Epson projector with a full sound system. The third bedroom is adjacent to the second-floor bedroom and has its own private bathroom. The fourth bedroom is a living room that can also double as an extra bedroom. The fifth bedroom is the last and is a beautiful guest bedroom. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures, chandeliers, and huge windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night.

Small pets are allowed.



Property can also be rented as FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED!



