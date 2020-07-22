All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

12441 Pacific Ave

12441 Pacific Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12441 Pacific Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Detached 2 bedroom/Private yard/3 car spaces - Property Id: 185895

Very unique home in the heart of Mar Vista. Detached front unit has private front yard with wood deck and large grass yard. Private rear patio. Two large bright bedrooms have hardwood flooring and ample closet space. Remodeled bathroom has beautiful marble tiled floor and shower/tub. Updated kitchen has stainless steel fridge (Samsung) and lots of cabinet space. Living room has hardwood floors and French Doors open to front yard and deck. Additional features include dining room, half bathroom, FAU heating, 3 private parking spaces, laundry on site. Located one block from Starbucks and farmers market; walk to local restaurants. Close to Venice beach, Silicon Beach and freeways (405 & 10). Welcome Home!!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/185895
Property Id 185895

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5369006)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12441 Pacific Ave have any available units?
12441 Pacific Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12441 Pacific Ave have?
Some of 12441 Pacific Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12441 Pacific Ave currently offering any rent specials?
12441 Pacific Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12441 Pacific Ave pet-friendly?
No, 12441 Pacific Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12441 Pacific Ave offer parking?
Yes, 12441 Pacific Ave offers parking.
Does 12441 Pacific Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12441 Pacific Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12441 Pacific Ave have a pool?
No, 12441 Pacific Ave does not have a pool.
Does 12441 Pacific Ave have accessible units?
No, 12441 Pacific Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 12441 Pacific Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 12441 Pacific Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
