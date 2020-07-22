12441 Pacific Ave

Amenities

Very unique home in the heart of Mar Vista. Detached front unit has private front yard with wood deck and large grass yard. Private rear patio. Two large bright bedrooms have hardwood flooring and ample closet space. Remodeled bathroom has beautiful marble tiled floor and shower/tub. Updated kitchen has stainless steel fridge (Samsung) and lots of cabinet space. Living room has hardwood floors and French Doors open to front yard and deck. Additional features include dining room, half bathroom, FAU heating, 3 private parking spaces, laundry on site. Located one block from Starbucks and farmers market; walk to local restaurants. Close to Venice beach, Silicon Beach and freeways (405 & 10). Welcome Home!!!

No Dogs Allowed



