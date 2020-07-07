All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1244 N Las Palmas Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1244 N Las Palmas Ave
Last updated January 31 2020 at 8:09 AM

1244 N Las Palmas Ave

1244 Las Palmas Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1244 Las Palmas Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This house will be completely repainted with new flooring once the current tenant moves out! Kitchen has all appliances, stone countertops, and is bright and airy. The bathroom is all tile with an open layout, and the washer and dryer is included. The living area and bedrooms have hardwood flooring, and lots of windows. There's a huge walk in closet upstairs, next to the giant loft style bedroom. Outside, there's a wraparound porch and grassy landscaped yard. Don't wait to call this house your home! (Please do not disturb tenants - call or text 323-707-8459 to set up your appointment, thanks!)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1244 N Las Palmas Ave have any available units?
1244 N Las Palmas Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1244 N Las Palmas Ave have?
Some of 1244 N Las Palmas Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1244 N Las Palmas Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1244 N Las Palmas Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1244 N Las Palmas Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1244 N Las Palmas Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1244 N Las Palmas Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1244 N Las Palmas Ave offers parking.
Does 1244 N Las Palmas Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1244 N Las Palmas Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1244 N Las Palmas Ave have a pool?
No, 1244 N Las Palmas Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1244 N Las Palmas Ave have accessible units?
No, 1244 N Las Palmas Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1244 N Las Palmas Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1244 N Las Palmas Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The Lofts at the Security Building
510 S Spring St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Eastway
8740 La Tijera Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90045
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Avalon Wilshire
5115 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College