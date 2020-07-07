1244 N Las Palmas Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This house will be completely repainted with new flooring once the current tenant moves out! Kitchen has all appliances, stone countertops, and is bright and airy. The bathroom is all tile with an open layout, and the washer and dryer is included. The living area and bedrooms have hardwood flooring, and lots of windows. There's a huge walk in closet upstairs, next to the giant loft style bedroom. Outside, there's a wraparound porch and grassy landscaped yard. Don't wait to call this house your home! (Please do not disturb tenants - call or text 323-707-8459 to set up your appointment, thanks!)