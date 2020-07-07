All apartments in Los Angeles
1242 S HARVARD
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:32 AM

1242 S HARVARD

1242 South Harvard Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1242 South Harvard Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90006
Olympic Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BRAND NEW with beautiful views! 3 bed/ 3.5 bath (1,610 sf) Modern, naturally well-lit, spacious, duplex, with beautiful crafted interiors, contemporary tiles, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Relax in the perfect layout, multi-floor living with amazing views. The convenience of a fully equipped modern kitchen and in-unit washer and dryer. Upscale and modern in prime location offering a vibrant community to it's residence. Near shopping, nightlife and freeway. New appliances! Pet friendly. Available NOW.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1242 S HARVARD have any available units?
1242 S HARVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1242 S HARVARD have?
Some of 1242 S HARVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1242 S HARVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1242 S HARVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1242 S HARVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1242 S HARVARD is pet friendly.
Does 1242 S HARVARD offer parking?
No, 1242 S HARVARD does not offer parking.
Does 1242 S HARVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1242 S HARVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1242 S HARVARD have a pool?
No, 1242 S HARVARD does not have a pool.
Does 1242 S HARVARD have accessible units?
No, 1242 S HARVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1242 S HARVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1242 S HARVARD does not have units with dishwashers.

