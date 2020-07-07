1242 S HARVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BRAND NEW with beautiful views! 3 bed/ 3.5 bath (1,610 sf) Modern, naturally well-lit, spacious, duplex, with beautiful crafted interiors, contemporary tiles, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Relax in the perfect layout, multi-floor living with amazing views. The convenience of a fully equipped modern kitchen and in-unit washer and dryer. Upscale and modern in prime location offering a vibrant community to it's residence. Near shopping, nightlife and freeway. New appliances! Pet friendly. Available NOW.