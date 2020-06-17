1242 Gordon Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

* Duplex (3-Story) New City View-Contemporary Single-family Home

* Gated Driveway located in the best part of Hollywood

* Entertainer's Open Floor Plan features Oak Plank Wood flooring throughout

* High Ceilings and Large Windows with Abundant Natural Light

* The Eat-In Kitchen boasts Slab Countertops, Custom Cabinetry, and Stainless Steel Appliances

* Upstairs are 2 En Suite Bedrooms: The Master Suite offers a Spacious Walk-In Closet and Master Bath complete with Dual Sinks and Large Shower

* Spectacular Private Roof Decks ready for Dining Al Fresco with Dramatic City Views

* Downstairs is the Guest Bedroom Suite or Perfect Office

* Stroll to Sugar Fish, Columbia Square, The Arclight, and much more...



For further information or to arrange a showing during business hours (8am-5pm), please contact Manny Cardona at 310.481.0922 ext. 241- or email leasing@eglproperties.com. After business hours, contact Cris at 310.904.3139- email cgunther@eglproperties.com!



Rental Terms: Rent: $4,800, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $4,800, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.