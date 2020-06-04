12415 Pacific Ave

Amenities
Top floor unit in a 2 story building within walking distance of weekly Farmers Market, Mitsuwa Japanese Market and just minutes away from Venice Beach and trendy Culver City. Pet Friendly.
Brand new kitchen with custom cabinets, quartz counter tops, glass back splash & new kitchen appliances (dishwasher, microwave, stove & refrigerator).
Amenities: Hardwood floors, On site laundry room, Pet Friendly with an extra $350 deposit per pet, Upper.
Utilities: Water.
Parking: Tandem( 2 spaces)
http://rentcwp.com/apartment-for-rent/los-angeles-2-bed-2-bath/1049/
IT490320 - IT49CW1049