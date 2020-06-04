All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 23 2020 at 8:46 AM

12415 Pacific Ave

12415 Pacific Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12415 Pacific Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Top floor unit in a 2 story building within walking distance of weekly Farmers Market, Mitsuwa Japanese Market and just minutes away from Venice Beach and trendy Culver City. Pet Friendly.
Brand new kitchen with custom cabinets, quartz counter tops, glass back splash & new kitchen appliances (dishwasher, microwave, stove & refrigerator).

Amenities: Hardwood floors, On site laundry room, Pet Friendly with an extra $350 deposit per pet, Upper.
Utilities: Water.
Parking: Tandem( 2 spaces)
http://rentcwp.com/apartment-for-rent/los-angeles-2-bed-2-bath/1049/

IT490320 - IT49CW1049

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12415 Pacific Ave have any available units?
12415 Pacific Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12415 Pacific Ave have?
Some of 12415 Pacific Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12415 Pacific Ave currently offering any rent specials?
12415 Pacific Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12415 Pacific Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 12415 Pacific Ave is pet friendly.
Does 12415 Pacific Ave offer parking?
Yes, 12415 Pacific Ave offers parking.
Does 12415 Pacific Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12415 Pacific Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12415 Pacific Ave have a pool?
No, 12415 Pacific Ave does not have a pool.
Does 12415 Pacific Ave have accessible units?
No, 12415 Pacific Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 12415 Pacific Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12415 Pacific Ave has units with dishwashers.

