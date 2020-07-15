12415 Marva Avenue

Amenities

Nestled in a quiet, residential street, north of Rinaldi St. in Granada Hills, this 5 bed, 2.75 bath, single story house with appealing, convenient zero-scaped front yard is the perfect place to call home. Completely redone in 2007, this home features lovely and durable random-pattern travertine floors, smooth ceilings, crown and base molding, recessed lighting and dual paned windows and doors. Step-down living room features wood floors, bay window, fireplace, and wainscoting. The stunning kitchen is a cook’s dream with maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and extensive granite countertops. All baths have been redone with tumbled marble and maple cabinets. 3 points of access to portico-covered patio through sliding glass doors. Back yard features sparkling pool and extensive decking fringed by drought conscious plants and shading trees for privacy. Close to shopping, restaurants, parks and hiking trails and award-wining schools.