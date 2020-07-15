All apartments in Los Angeles
12415 Marva Avenue
12415 Marva Avenue

12415 Marva Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12415 Marva Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
Nestled in a quiet, residential street, north of Rinaldi St. in Granada Hills, this 5 bed, 2.75 bath, single story house with appealing, convenient zero-scaped front yard is the perfect place to call home. Completely redone in 2007, this home features lovely and durable random-pattern travertine floors, smooth ceilings, crown and base molding, recessed lighting and dual paned windows and doors. Step-down living room features wood floors, bay window, fireplace, and wainscoting. The stunning kitchen is a cook’s dream with maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and extensive granite countertops. All baths have been redone with tumbled marble and maple cabinets. 3 points of access to portico-covered patio through sliding glass doors. Back yard features sparkling pool and extensive decking fringed by drought conscious plants and shading trees for privacy. Close to shopping, restaurants, parks and hiking trails and award-wining schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12415 Marva Avenue have any available units?
12415 Marva Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12415 Marva Avenue have?
Some of 12415 Marva Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12415 Marva Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12415 Marva Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12415 Marva Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12415 Marva Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12415 Marva Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12415 Marva Avenue offers parking.
Does 12415 Marva Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12415 Marva Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12415 Marva Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 12415 Marva Avenue has a pool.
Does 12415 Marva Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12415 Marva Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12415 Marva Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12415 Marva Avenue has units with dishwashers.
