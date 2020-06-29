All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
12410 LEMAY Street
Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:07 PM

12410 LEMAY Street

12410 Lemay Street · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Greater Valley Glen
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

12410 Lemay Street, Los Angeles, CA 91606
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
There's so much more to this home than bedrooms and baths! In addition to totally updated kitchen, baths, and beautiful hardwood floors, this private end-unit townhouse features a lush private yard that wraps around all 3 sides of the property and includes a covered patio with a very bohemian vibe. But it doesn't end there! There's also a patio at the other end of the unit. And there's still more! It also features a separate, air-conditioned modular office with built-in cabinetry and shelves. Other features include a 2-car garage, electric washer/dryer hook-ups, and a community pool! Mark my words... you're gonna love this place!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12410 LEMAY Street have any available units?
12410 LEMAY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12410 LEMAY Street have?
Some of 12410 LEMAY Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12410 LEMAY Street currently offering any rent specials?
12410 LEMAY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12410 LEMAY Street pet-friendly?
No, 12410 LEMAY Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12410 LEMAY Street offer parking?
Yes, 12410 LEMAY Street offers parking.
Does 12410 LEMAY Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12410 LEMAY Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12410 LEMAY Street have a pool?
Yes, 12410 LEMAY Street has a pool.
Does 12410 LEMAY Street have accessible units?
No, 12410 LEMAY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12410 LEMAY Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12410 LEMAY Street does not have units with dishwashers.
