12410 LEMAY Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

There's so much more to this home than bedrooms and baths! In addition to totally updated kitchen, baths, and beautiful hardwood floors, this private end-unit townhouse features a lush private yard that wraps around all 3 sides of the property and includes a covered patio with a very bohemian vibe. But it doesn't end there! There's also a patio at the other end of the unit. And there's still more! It also features a separate, air-conditioned modular office with built-in cabinetry and shelves. Other features include a 2-car garage, electric washer/dryer hook-ups, and a community pool! Mark my words... you're gonna love this place!