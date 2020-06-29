12410 LEMAY Street

Amenities
There's so much more to this home than bedrooms and baths! In addition to totally updated kitchen, baths, and beautiful hardwood floors, this private end-unit townhouse features a lush private yard that wraps around all 3 sides of the property and includes a covered patio with a very bohemian vibe. But it doesn't end there! There's also a patio at the other end of the unit. And there's still more! It also features a separate, air-conditioned modular office with built-in cabinetry and shelves. Other features include a 2-car garage, electric washer/dryer hook-ups, and a community pool! Mark my words... you're gonna love this place!