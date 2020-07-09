12409 San Fernando Road

Amenities

hardwood floors parking air conditioning some paid utils range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range Property Amenities parking

Vibrant Two Bedroom Apartment - Bright fully rehab'd 2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom apartment. Kitchen including newer cabinets, and tile flooring. Comes with gas stove. Central AC in apartment. 1 full bathroom. Laminate wood-like flooring throughout living room and bedrooms. Comes with assigned parking. Apartment has elevated entry. No pets. Dedicated On-Site Manager and off-site property management. Near Metro station. Utilities paid by tenant except water. Please inquire to schedule viewing.