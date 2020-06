Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large studio apartment with kitchen, hardwood floors, gas stove, refrigerator, washer & dryer in unit, good closet space, vertical blinds. A fenced-off yard will be available with this unit soon. Sorry, street parking only. One small-to-medium pet OK with extra deposit.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.