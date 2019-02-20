1235 HI POINT Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace range

Charming Spanish condo situated in the heart of highly-coveted Carthay Square. Fall in love with the spacious and open floorpan beautifully accented by sophisticated hardwood floors and grand windows welcoming floods of natural light. Put your feet up in the inviting living room with a warm fireplace and beautiful glass stained window. Additional features include fully equipped kitchen, expansive master suite, formal dining, breakfast alcove with built-ins, in-unit laundry and more. Escape to the serene yard with ample patio and grass for lounging or dining al fresco. Cook to your heart desire in the fully equipped kitchen. Relax in the bedroom with en suite bathroom.