All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1235 HI POINT Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1235 HI POINT Street
Last updated May 10 2019 at 2:46 AM

1235 HI POINT Street

1235 Hi Point Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1235 Hi Point Street, Los Angeles, CA 90035
PICO

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Charming Spanish condo situated in the heart of highly-coveted Carthay Square. Fall in love with the spacious and open floorpan beautifully accented by sophisticated hardwood floors and grand windows welcoming floods of natural light. Put your feet up in the inviting living room with a warm fireplace and beautiful glass stained window. Additional features include fully equipped kitchen, expansive master suite, formal dining, breakfast alcove with built-ins, in-unit laundry and more. Escape to the serene yard with ample patio and grass for lounging or dining al fresco. Cook to your heart desire in the fully equipped kitchen. Relax in the bedroom with en suite bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1235 HI POINT Street have any available units?
1235 HI POINT Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1235 HI POINT Street have?
Some of 1235 HI POINT Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1235 HI POINT Street currently offering any rent specials?
1235 HI POINT Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1235 HI POINT Street pet-friendly?
No, 1235 HI POINT Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1235 HI POINT Street offer parking?
Yes, 1235 HI POINT Street offers parking.
Does 1235 HI POINT Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1235 HI POINT Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1235 HI POINT Street have a pool?
No, 1235 HI POINT Street does not have a pool.
Does 1235 HI POINT Street have accessible units?
No, 1235 HI POINT Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1235 HI POINT Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1235 HI POINT Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

El Centro Apartments & Bungalows
6200 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes
101 Bridewell St
Los Angeles, CA 90042
Tujunga South
4077-4083 Tujunga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Savoy West Apartments
7270 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Windward Village
1720 Pacific Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Dronfield Mountain View
13140 N Dronfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91342

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College