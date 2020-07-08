Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Available 08/01/20 1234 W 30th Street - Property Id: 278497



It is downstairs of a townhouse, a 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom apartment and one is upstairs. With full kitchen & dishwasher, laundry and dryer, and parking lot in the back. I've attached a screenshot of the floor layout, as well as a photo of the front of the house, and a YouTube video for the unit.



The layout for the downstairs unit is on the left of the attached photo (3 bedroom 2.5 bath).



We have three other groups wanting this apartment so please let me know as soon as possible if you're serious about signing a lease!



If you are, I need the first & last name, plus the email of each tenant. Then Mosaic Student Housing will send you guys the application and eventually the lease. (We previously rented this place and are helping mosaic with finding new tenants. All the actual documents and signing stuff will go through them).



The rent total is 3,950.00. Depending on which room you take your individual rent ranges from 1200-1400.

No Dogs Allowed



