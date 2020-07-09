12321 Riverside Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking hot tub

Presenting this turn key one bedroom one bath condo located in the heart of Valley Village. Beautifully remodeled kitchen with quartz counter top, sleek & self closing kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, subway tile back splashes that open up to the dining area. Open and good size living room with classic designed Barn door that gives privacy. Large master bedroom, with built in closet, hallway with additional built in cabinets and storage area. Warm and light color laminate floors throughout, new AC Unit, windows and interior doors. Sliding door opening up to a wide balcony/open patio. Building amenities include a gated entry, spa and sitting area, common laundry, subterranean assigned one parking space and one shelf assigned space in common storage area. Located minutes from all the restaurants, shops and nightlife. Easy access to 101 and 405 freeways. Don't look elsewhere come to see this beauty.