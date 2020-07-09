All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 30 2020 at 4:32 AM

12321 Riverside Drive

12321 Riverside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12321 Riverside Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Valley Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Presenting this turn key one bedroom one bath condo located in the heart of Valley Village. Beautifully remodeled kitchen with quartz counter top, sleek & self closing kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, subway tile back splashes that open up to the dining area. Open and good size living room with classic designed Barn door that gives privacy. Large master bedroom, with built in closet, hallway with additional built in cabinets and storage area. Warm and light color laminate floors throughout, new AC Unit, windows and interior doors. Sliding door opening up to a wide balcony/open patio. Building amenities include a gated entry, spa and sitting area, common laundry, subterranean assigned one parking space and one shelf assigned space in common storage area. Located minutes from all the restaurants, shops and nightlife. Easy access to 101 and 405 freeways. Don't look elsewhere come to see this beauty.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12321 Riverside Drive have any available units?
12321 Riverside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12321 Riverside Drive have?
Some of 12321 Riverside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12321 Riverside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12321 Riverside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12321 Riverside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12321 Riverside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12321 Riverside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12321 Riverside Drive offers parking.
Does 12321 Riverside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12321 Riverside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12321 Riverside Drive have a pool?
No, 12321 Riverside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12321 Riverside Drive have accessible units?
No, 12321 Riverside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12321 Riverside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12321 Riverside Drive has units with dishwashers.

