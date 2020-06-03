All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
12317 West SUNSET
Last updated March 11 2020 at 7:13 AM

12317 West SUNSET

12317 Sunset Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

12317 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous two story Mediterranean 4 bedroom and 3.5 bath home, totally remodeled with a great design for entertaining , lots of character with wrap around central patio ,Gourmet kitchen features custom cabinetry , stainless steel Viking Range and built in Sub-Zero Fridge/Freezer, wine rack and breakfast area. Downstairs bedroom ,with its own bathroom, and French doors provide access to both the patio and rear yard. Lots of closets with great storage space. Two car garage plus parking for multiple cars in a circular driveway.way.The house can be rented furnished . Great location close to the beach and market and freeways!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12317 West SUNSET have any available units?
12317 West SUNSET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12317 West SUNSET have?
Some of 12317 West SUNSET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12317 West SUNSET currently offering any rent specials?
12317 West SUNSET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12317 West SUNSET pet-friendly?
No, 12317 West SUNSET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12317 West SUNSET offer parking?
Yes, 12317 West SUNSET offers parking.
Does 12317 West SUNSET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12317 West SUNSET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12317 West SUNSET have a pool?
No, 12317 West SUNSET does not have a pool.
Does 12317 West SUNSET have accessible units?
No, 12317 West SUNSET does not have accessible units.
Does 12317 West SUNSET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12317 West SUNSET has units with dishwashers.
