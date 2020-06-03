12317 West SUNSET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous two story Mediterranean 4 bedroom and 3.5 bath home, totally remodeled with a great design for entertaining , lots of character with wrap around central patio ,Gourmet kitchen features custom cabinetry , stainless steel Viking Range and built in Sub-Zero Fridge/Freezer, wine rack and breakfast area. Downstairs bedroom ,with its own bathroom, and French doors provide access to both the patio and rear yard. Lots of closets with great storage space. Two car garage plus parking for multiple cars in a circular driveway.way.The house can be rented furnished . Great location close to the beach and market and freeways!!!