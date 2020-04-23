1231 South OGDEN Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access media room

Beautifully updated front unit in tri-plex. 2 very large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, the upstairs with Large Roman Bath, Huge shower with "Grohe"rain head, the downstairs with huge shower also with "Grohe" rain head. Fully integrated kitchen with walk in pantry, laundry, dishwasher, eatery. Loads of storage under stairs, in main bedroom window seat, in pantry, in cupboard at top of stairs, in kitchen cabinetry. Lovely hardwood floors and large open windows bring in tons of natural light. Absolutely gorgeous unit with a lovely private front yard. This unit is pre-wired with HDMI cables for cable and internet and has full "Boston Acoustics" home theatre speakers in the living room! Available now.