All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1231 South OGDEN Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1231 South OGDEN Drive
Last updated September 12 2019 at 7:25 AM

1231 South OGDEN Drive

1231 South Ogden Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1231 South Ogden Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
media room
Beautifully updated front unit in tri-plex. 2 very large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, the upstairs with Large Roman Bath, Huge shower with "Grohe"rain head, the downstairs with huge shower also with "Grohe" rain head. Fully integrated kitchen with walk in pantry, laundry, dishwasher, eatery. Loads of storage under stairs, in main bedroom window seat, in pantry, in cupboard at top of stairs, in kitchen cabinetry. Lovely hardwood floors and large open windows bring in tons of natural light. Absolutely gorgeous unit with a lovely private front yard. This unit is pre-wired with HDMI cables for cable and internet and has full "Boston Acoustics" home theatre speakers in the living room! Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1231 South OGDEN Drive have any available units?
1231 South OGDEN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1231 South OGDEN Drive have?
Some of 1231 South OGDEN Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1231 South OGDEN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1231 South OGDEN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1231 South OGDEN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1231 South OGDEN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1231 South OGDEN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1231 South OGDEN Drive offers parking.
Does 1231 South OGDEN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1231 South OGDEN Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1231 South OGDEN Drive have a pool?
No, 1231 South OGDEN Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1231 South OGDEN Drive have accessible units?
No, 1231 South OGDEN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1231 South OGDEN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1231 South OGDEN Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Warner Center
6300 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes
101 Bridewell St
Los Angeles, CA 90042
Jia
639 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
3730 Dufresne Court
3730 Dufresne Court
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Tilden Oaks
4620 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
R2 Lofts
4133 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
4348 Lockwood Ave
4348 Lockwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029
APEX. The One.
900 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College