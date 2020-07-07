1230 S Sherbourne Dr. #2

Amenities

1 Bedroom and 1 Bath in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood (North of Pico). The unit of about 900 square feet has been recently remodeled, kitchen and bathroom with new cabinets and granite counter-tops, appliances include Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave; it has tons of counter-top space and cabinets. Hardwood Floors, Multiple closets and storage space throughout. Large spacious living room with lots of natural light throughout the apartment. Laundry Facilities on site. Parking for One Car. Pet friendly. It\'s minutes away from multiple grocery stores, Wells Fargo, JP Morgan Chase, countless restaurants, dry cleaners, bakery...etc. Within close proximity of the 10 highway. Available soon. Easy to Show, please call or text Sam at (347) 561-8949