All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1229 DANIELS Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1229 DANIELS Drive
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:12 AM

1229 DANIELS Drive

1229 Daniels Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
South Robertson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1229 Daniels Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
2-Story Mediterranean house in the heart of the City and Beverly Hills. Upon entering, you are transported to the South of Spain with vibrant colors, grapevine covered patio & fountains. Built with modern appliances, features 5 bedrooms (Master with high beamed ceiling)& 4 bathrooms (2 with spa-like bathtubs). Separated garage, Ozone Pool & Spa, entertainment patio, integrated speaker & alarm system, fireplace & central AC. Original hardwood floors throughout with travertine floors in kitchen & bathrooms. Wrapped around balconies with beautiful City views of Century City. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters & state of the art appliances. Walking distance from Rodeo Dr., Roxbury & Rancho Parks, shops, markets, restaurants, places of worships; a few minutes drive to Century City & Westside Pavilion malls and theaters.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1229 DANIELS Drive have any available units?
1229 DANIELS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1229 DANIELS Drive have?
Some of 1229 DANIELS Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1229 DANIELS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1229 DANIELS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1229 DANIELS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1229 DANIELS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1229 DANIELS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1229 DANIELS Drive offers parking.
Does 1229 DANIELS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1229 DANIELS Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1229 DANIELS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1229 DANIELS Drive has a pool.
Does 1229 DANIELS Drive have accessible units?
No, 1229 DANIELS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1229 DANIELS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1229 DANIELS Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Met Lofts
1050 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Sofi at Topanga
9733 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91311
Trademark
437 S. Hill St.
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Avalon Studio City
10945 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Villa Vicente
5351 San Vicente Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90019
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Picasso Brentwood
12035 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90049

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College