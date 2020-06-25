1229 DANIELS Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system parking pool garage hot tub media room

2-Story Mediterranean house in the heart of the City and Beverly Hills. Upon entering, you are transported to the South of Spain with vibrant colors, grapevine covered patio & fountains. Built with modern appliances, features 5 bedrooms (Master with high beamed ceiling)& 4 bathrooms (2 with spa-like bathtubs). Separated garage, Ozone Pool & Spa, entertainment patio, integrated speaker & alarm system, fireplace & central AC. Original hardwood floors throughout with travertine floors in kitchen & bathrooms. Wrapped around balconies with beautiful City views of Century City. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters & state of the art appliances. Walking distance from Rodeo Dr., Roxbury & Rancho Parks, shops, markets, restaurants, places of worships; a few minutes drive to Century City & Westside Pavilion malls and theaters.