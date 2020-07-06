Rent Calculator
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1228 ST FEDORA.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
1228 ST FEDORA
Last updated May 6 2020 at 6:47 PM
1228 ST FEDORA
1228 Fedora Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1228 Fedora Street, Los Angeles, CA 90006
Pico Union
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1228 ST FEDORA have any available units?
1228 ST FEDORA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1228 ST FEDORA currently offering any rent specials?
1228 ST FEDORA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1228 ST FEDORA pet-friendly?
No, 1228 ST FEDORA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1228 ST FEDORA offer parking?
Yes, 1228 ST FEDORA offers parking.
Does 1228 ST FEDORA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1228 ST FEDORA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1228 ST FEDORA have a pool?
No, 1228 ST FEDORA does not have a pool.
Does 1228 ST FEDORA have accessible units?
No, 1228 ST FEDORA does not have accessible units.
Does 1228 ST FEDORA have units with dishwashers?
No, 1228 ST FEDORA does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1228 ST FEDORA have units with air conditioning?
No, 1228 ST FEDORA does not have units with air conditioning.
