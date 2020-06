Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Renovated 1bd/1ba - Prime Valley Village Renovated 1bd/1ba unit on the second floor with hardwood floors available in a very quiet and charming 8-unit building. This unit has a spacious living room with one bedroom and one bathroom. The unit comes with a refrigerator, stove and one assigned parking space. Laundry on site. Minimum 1-year lease. Small pets are welcome



(RLNE5507566)