Last updated August 2 2019 at 11:38 AM

1226 SMITHWOOD Drive

1226 Smithwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1226 Smithwood Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
range
Pristine 1931 Spanish 4-plex rarely available in prime Beverlywood locale. This stunning second floor unit is bursting with light and tons of original details like large picture windows, french doors, Juliet balcony, formal dining room, beautiful archways, gorgeous hardwood floors, faux fireplace in living room, high ceilings, charming vintage kitchen, and much much more. This unit boasts 2 spacious bedrooms, ample closet space, in unit washer and dryer, and spectacular well-preserved vintage full bath with separate shower and tub. Detached one car garage, permit parking available on street, and small exterior common area in back perfect for growing some herbs and veggies. Beverly Hills adjacent and walking distance to fabulous restaurants, shops, the Coffee Bean, groceries, etc. Run don't walk!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1226 SMITHWOOD Drive have any available units?
1226 SMITHWOOD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1226 SMITHWOOD Drive have?
Some of 1226 SMITHWOOD Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1226 SMITHWOOD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1226 SMITHWOOD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1226 SMITHWOOD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1226 SMITHWOOD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1226 SMITHWOOD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1226 SMITHWOOD Drive offers parking.
Does 1226 SMITHWOOD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1226 SMITHWOOD Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1226 SMITHWOOD Drive have a pool?
No, 1226 SMITHWOOD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1226 SMITHWOOD Drive have accessible units?
No, 1226 SMITHWOOD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1226 SMITHWOOD Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1226 SMITHWOOD Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
