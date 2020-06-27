1226 SMITHWOOD Drive

Amenities

Pristine 1931 Spanish 4-plex rarely available in prime Beverlywood locale. This stunning second floor unit is bursting with light and tons of original details like large picture windows, french doors, Juliet balcony, formal dining room, beautiful archways, gorgeous hardwood floors, faux fireplace in living room, high ceilings, charming vintage kitchen, and much much more. This unit boasts 2 spacious bedrooms, ample closet space, in unit washer and dryer, and spectacular well-preserved vintage full bath with separate shower and tub. Detached one car garage, permit parking available on street, and small exterior common area in back perfect for growing some herbs and veggies. Beverly Hills adjacent and walking distance to fabulous restaurants, shops, the Coffee Bean, groceries, etc. Run don't walk!