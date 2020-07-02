All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

12255 SKY Lane

12255 Sky Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12255 Sky Lane, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
media room
sauna
Purposefully designed for first-class wellness and entertaining lifestyle by Southern California based cutting edge architectural design firm de Loren & Associates, this Brentwood estate's panoramic views are without compare. Reaching from Downtown L.A.'s skyline to the ocean, they serve as a jaw-dropping backdrop to the 16,700-sq. ft. home's modern interiors. One-of-a-kind fixtures and exquisite amenities abound throughout the 7-bedroom property, starting with its Italian marble driveway-which provides access, via glass-walled elevator, to a rooftop garden that doubles as an auto gallery for more than 20 vehicles. Entertaining is a breeze in the 10,000-sq. ft. backyard with lounge-lined infinity pool. Additional boast-worthy features include custom Toshi Kawabata artwork designed specifically for the home, 650-bottle wine cellar, 13-seat theater, gym, sauna, 3 custom-designed bars and a professional Gaggenau kitchen. An ultra-private retreat and conveniently located.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 20 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12255 SKY Lane have any available units?
12255 SKY Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12255 SKY Lane have?
Some of 12255 SKY Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12255 SKY Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12255 SKY Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12255 SKY Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12255 SKY Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12255 SKY Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12255 SKY Lane offers parking.
Does 12255 SKY Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12255 SKY Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12255 SKY Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12255 SKY Lane has a pool.
Does 12255 SKY Lane have accessible units?
No, 12255 SKY Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12255 SKY Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12255 SKY Lane has units with dishwashers.

