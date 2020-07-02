12255 SKY Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill media room sauna

Purposefully designed for first-class wellness and entertaining lifestyle by Southern California based cutting edge architectural design firm de Loren & Associates, this Brentwood estate's panoramic views are without compare. Reaching from Downtown L.A.'s skyline to the ocean, they serve as a jaw-dropping backdrop to the 16,700-sq. ft. home's modern interiors. One-of-a-kind fixtures and exquisite amenities abound throughout the 7-bedroom property, starting with its Italian marble driveway-which provides access, via glass-walled elevator, to a rooftop garden that doubles as an auto gallery for more than 20 vehicles. Entertaining is a breeze in the 10,000-sq. ft. backyard with lounge-lined infinity pool. Additional boast-worthy features include custom Toshi Kawabata artwork designed specifically for the home, 650-bottle wine cellar, 13-seat theater, gym, sauna, 3 custom-designed bars and a professional Gaggenau kitchen. An ultra-private retreat and conveniently located.