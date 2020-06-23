1225 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous 1930's pet friendly Spanish Deco Duplex located in coveted historic Carthay Circle Square. Tastefully updated, and located on a beautiful tree lined street. Close to restaurants and shops, moments away to Beverly Hills, The Grove, and the Beverly Center. French windows and wood floors throughout. This property also features high ceilings, original 1930s deco tile, a living room, faux fireplace, formal dining area, separate breakfast room, separate laundry included inside of the property, and a two car garage. Ample closet space is also included throughout this spectacular Carthay gem. Enjoy California living within the grassy backyard of this turn key property.