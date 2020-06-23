All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1225 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS

1225 South Crescent Heights Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1225 South Crescent Heights Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90035
Mid-Wilshire

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 1930's pet friendly Spanish Deco Duplex located in coveted historic Carthay Circle Square. Tastefully updated, and located on a beautiful tree lined street. Close to restaurants and shops, moments away to Beverly Hills, The Grove, and the Beverly Center. French windows and wood floors throughout. This property also features high ceilings, original 1930s deco tile, a living room, faux fireplace, formal dining area, separate breakfast room, separate laundry included inside of the property, and a two car garage. Ample closet space is also included throughout this spectacular Carthay gem. Enjoy California living within the grassy backyard of this turn key property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1225 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS have any available units?
1225 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1225 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS have?
Some of 1225 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1225 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS currently offering any rent specials?
1225 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS pet-friendly?
Yes, 1225 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS is pet friendly.
Does 1225 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS offer parking?
Yes, 1225 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS offers parking.
Does 1225 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1225 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS have a pool?
No, 1225 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS does not have a pool.
Does 1225 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS have accessible units?
No, 1225 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS have units with dishwashers?
No, 1225 South CRESCENT HEIGHTS does not have units with dishwashers.
