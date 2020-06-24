12240 Runnymede Street

Amenities

Fully remodeled resort style living located in one the most desirable areas in the heart of North Hollywood. This quiet family residence offers a private patio, community tennis court and pool. Attached is a two car garage offering direct access. Bonus parking permit for your guest. This townhouse will not last! Call today to schedule a showing. Newly Remodeled: Kitchen, Closets, Bathrooms Laminate Flooring Tile floors in Kitchen, Bathroom, Dining Room. All bedrooms located upstairs, guest bathroom on the first floor. Newly Built-in Office Desk, Newly Built Custom Cabinets in Garage for Extra Storage! Water Softener System Installed and Included with rent!! Drinking Water Filtration System Installed!! Large patio for entertainment. Patio chairs and tables included! Call today to schedule a showing!