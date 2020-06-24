All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
12240 Runnymede Street
Last updated April 15 2019 at 10:17 PM

12240 Runnymede Street

12240 W Runnymede St · No Longer Available
Location

12240 W Runnymede St, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Fully remodeled resort style living located in one the most desirable areas in the heart of North Hollywood. This quiet family residence offers a private patio, community tennis court and pool. Attached is a two car garage offering direct access. Bonus parking permit for your guest. This townhouse will not last! Call today to schedule a showing. Newly Remodeled: Kitchen, Closets, Bathrooms Laminate Flooring Tile floors in Kitchen, Bathroom, Dining Room. All bedrooms located upstairs, guest bathroom on the first floor. Newly Built-in Office Desk, Newly Built Custom Cabinets in Garage for Extra Storage! Water Softener System Installed and Included with rent!! Drinking Water Filtration System Installed!! Large patio for entertainment. Patio chairs and tables included! Call today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12240 Runnymede Street have any available units?
12240 Runnymede Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12240 Runnymede Street have?
Some of 12240 Runnymede Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12240 Runnymede Street currently offering any rent specials?
12240 Runnymede Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12240 Runnymede Street pet-friendly?
No, 12240 Runnymede Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12240 Runnymede Street offer parking?
Yes, 12240 Runnymede Street offers parking.
Does 12240 Runnymede Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12240 Runnymede Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12240 Runnymede Street have a pool?
Yes, 12240 Runnymede Street has a pool.
Does 12240 Runnymede Street have accessible units?
No, 12240 Runnymede Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12240 Runnymede Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12240 Runnymede Street has units with dishwashers.
