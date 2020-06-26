All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 2 2019 at 7:43 PM

1224 W 41st Place

1224 West 41st Place · No Longer Available
Location

1224 West 41st Place, Los Angeles, CA 90037
Voices of 90037

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Centrally located a few blocks from USC, LA Coliseum, Natural History Museum, Rose Garden, California Science Center, USC Village Plaza, Banc of California Stadium and the Expo Light Rail Station. Large Remodeled 2 bed/1 bath unit is one side of a duplex. The large kitchen includes brand new stone counter tops, cabinets, gas stove and range, brand new refrigerator and dishwasher. The oversized living room opens to kitchen and dining room area. Lots of original charm with wood tile floors throughout. Brand new central AC and heater installed with the NEST thermostat. The home also features wood blinds for privacy and modern ceiling fans. 24 Hour security cameras on site. The home features a laundry room with washer and dryer hookups. Light, bright, private and clean. It is a must see. Close to the 10 and 110 Freeways Downtown and LA Live. Sorry street parking only. There is a lot of street parking More photos coming soon...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1224 W 41st Place have any available units?
1224 W 41st Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1224 W 41st Place have?
Some of 1224 W 41st Place's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1224 W 41st Place currently offering any rent specials?
1224 W 41st Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1224 W 41st Place pet-friendly?
No, 1224 W 41st Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1224 W 41st Place offer parking?
No, 1224 W 41st Place does not offer parking.
Does 1224 W 41st Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1224 W 41st Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1224 W 41st Place have a pool?
No, 1224 W 41st Place does not have a pool.
Does 1224 W 41st Place have accessible units?
No, 1224 W 41st Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1224 W 41st Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1224 W 41st Place has units with dishwashers.
