1224 W 41st Place

Centrally located a few blocks from USC, LA Coliseum, Natural History Museum, Rose Garden, California Science Center, USC Village Plaza, Banc of California Stadium and the Expo Light Rail Station. Large Remodeled 2 bed/1 bath unit is one side of a duplex. The large kitchen includes brand new stone counter tops, cabinets, gas stove and range, brand new refrigerator and dishwasher. The oversized living room opens to kitchen and dining room area. Lots of original charm with wood tile floors throughout. Brand new central AC and heater installed with the NEST thermostat. The home also features wood blinds for privacy and modern ceiling fans. 24 Hour security cameras on site. The home features a laundry room with washer and dryer hookups. Light, bright, private and clean. It is a must see. Close to the 10 and 110 Freeways Downtown and LA Live. Sorry street parking only. There is a lot of street parking More photos coming soon...