All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 12221 Oxnard St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
12221 Oxnard St
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:55 AM

12221 Oxnard St

12221 Oxnard Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Valley Glen
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12221 Oxnard Street, Los Angeles, CA 91606
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
coffee bar
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
bbq/grill
Unfurnished spacious apartment - Property Id: 179325

Conveniently located at Oxnard St. cor. St.Clair in North Hollywood is a completely remodeled 2nd floor unfurnished apartment with balcony. With walk-in closet. Near Valley Plaza, Erwin Park and North Hollywood Park. A short drive from grocery stores like Olive Fresh Garden Marketplace, Ralphs, Vallarta Supermarket and Laurel Canyon Oxnard Plaza. Coffee shops like Starbucks & Coffee Bean & Tea leaf. Restaurants like The Sushi by Jin, Skaf's Grill, NoHo Cafe to new a few.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/179325p
Property Id 179325

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5329515)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12221 Oxnard St have any available units?
12221 Oxnard St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12221 Oxnard St have?
Some of 12221 Oxnard St's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12221 Oxnard St currently offering any rent specials?
12221 Oxnard St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12221 Oxnard St pet-friendly?
No, 12221 Oxnard St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12221 Oxnard St offer parking?
No, 12221 Oxnard St does not offer parking.
Does 12221 Oxnard St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12221 Oxnard St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12221 Oxnard St have a pool?
No, 12221 Oxnard St does not have a pool.
Does 12221 Oxnard St have accessible units?
No, 12221 Oxnard St does not have accessible units.
Does 12221 Oxnard St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12221 Oxnard St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rose Avenue
1800 Rose Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
AVA Hollywood at La Pietra Place
6677 California Highway 2
Los Angeles, CA 90038
MySuite at Acacia
11649 W Mayfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
1133 S. Hope
1133 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
East View
327 North Boylston Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Alister Sherman Oaks
4440 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College