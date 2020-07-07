12221 Oxnard St

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated walk in closets coffee bar bbq/grill some paid utils

Unfurnished spacious apartment - Property Id: 179325



Conveniently located at Oxnard St. cor. St.Clair in North Hollywood is a completely remodeled 2nd floor unfurnished apartment with balcony. With walk-in closet. Near Valley Plaza, Erwin Park and North Hollywood Park. A short drive from grocery stores like Olive Fresh Garden Marketplace, Ralphs, Vallarta Supermarket and Laurel Canyon Oxnard Plaza. Coffee shops like Starbucks & Coffee Bean & Tea leaf. Restaurants like The Sushi by Jin, Skaf's Grill, NoHo Cafe to new a few.

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5329515)