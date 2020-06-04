1222 Cabrillo Avenue

Amenities
Beautiful Abbot Kinney Craftsman in serene setting on one of Venice's best, safest streets, minutes from the beach, steps from the thriving Abbot Kinney Boulevard. Two bedrooms - but almost like three, or two plus office - and two bathrooms. Soaking tub in one, original tiled shower in other. Large kitchen with gingerbread cabinets, skylit dining room, built-in cabinets and shelves. A romantic slice of heaven in the most walk-able, friendly, creative neighborhood in Los Angeles. Sit on your own front porch and watch the world walk by or take off for the Boardwalk on a beach cruiser. Huge garage has been converted into skylight studio space. Backyard is paved and sectioned off for reclining, gardening, and parking. Laundry hookups are outside in a cute little shed. This perfect family home offers convenience and beachy charm in a very desirable Venice-Beach neighborhood.