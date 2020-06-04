All apartments in Los Angeles
1222 Cabrillo Avenue

1222 Cabrillo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1222 Cabrillo Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Abbot Kinney Craftsman in serene setting on one of Venice's best, safest streets, minutes from the beach, steps from the thriving Abbot Kinney Boulevard. Two bedrooms - but almost like three, or two plus office - and two bathrooms. Soaking tub in one, original tiled shower in other. Large kitchen with gingerbread cabinets, skylit dining room, built-in cabinets and shelves. A romantic slice of heaven in the most walk-able, friendly, creative neighborhood in Los Angeles. Sit on your own front porch and watch the world walk by or take off for the Boardwalk on a beach cruiser. Huge garage has been converted into skylight studio space. Backyard is paved and sectioned off for reclining, gardening, and parking. Laundry hookups are outside in a cute little shed. This perfect family home offers convenience and beachy charm in a very desirable Venice-Beach neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1222 Cabrillo Avenue have any available units?
1222 Cabrillo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1222 Cabrillo Avenue have?
Some of 1222 Cabrillo Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1222 Cabrillo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1222 Cabrillo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1222 Cabrillo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1222 Cabrillo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1222 Cabrillo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1222 Cabrillo Avenue offers parking.
Does 1222 Cabrillo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1222 Cabrillo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1222 Cabrillo Avenue have a pool?
No, 1222 Cabrillo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1222 Cabrillo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1222 Cabrillo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1222 Cabrillo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1222 Cabrillo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
