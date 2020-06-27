12219 HARTSOOK Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Beautifully remodeled home with high ceilings, hardwood floors, lots of natural light, and open floor plan. Kitchen has quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen is open to a large great room which can be used as a second family room or a dining room. Spacious master bedroom features an en suite, spa-like bath. 2nd bedroom is light and bright; and shares generously sized 3/4 bath. Smaller 3rd bedroom with en-suite 3/4 bath is perfect as an office or for a child. Great curb appeal with a large, grassy front yard; this home also features a patio in the back. Located in the coveted Colfax Charter Elementary School district (tenant to do due-diligence regarding admission). The garage has been converted into a guest house, and is a separate rental. Plenty of privacy between the main house and guest house.