12219 HARTSOOK Street
Last updated August 8 2019 at 11:36 AM

12219 HARTSOOK Street

12219 Hartsook Street · No Longer Available
Location

12219 Hartsook Street, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Valley Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautifully remodeled home with high ceilings, hardwood floors, lots of natural light, and open floor plan. Kitchen has quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen is open to a large great room which can be used as a second family room or a dining room. Spacious master bedroom features an en suite, spa-like bath. 2nd bedroom is light and bright; and shares generously sized 3/4 bath. Smaller 3rd bedroom with en-suite 3/4 bath is perfect as an office or for a child. Great curb appeal with a large, grassy front yard; this home also features a patio in the back. Located in the coveted Colfax Charter Elementary School district (tenant to do due-diligence regarding admission). The garage has been converted into a guest house, and is a separate rental. Plenty of privacy between the main house and guest house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12219 HARTSOOK Street have any available units?
12219 HARTSOOK Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12219 HARTSOOK Street have?
Some of 12219 HARTSOOK Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12219 HARTSOOK Street currently offering any rent specials?
12219 HARTSOOK Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12219 HARTSOOK Street pet-friendly?
No, 12219 HARTSOOK Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12219 HARTSOOK Street offer parking?
Yes, 12219 HARTSOOK Street offers parking.
Does 12219 HARTSOOK Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12219 HARTSOOK Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12219 HARTSOOK Street have a pool?
No, 12219 HARTSOOK Street does not have a pool.
Does 12219 HARTSOOK Street have accessible units?
No, 12219 HARTSOOK Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12219 HARTSOOK Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12219 HARTSOOK Street has units with dishwashers.
