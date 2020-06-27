All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12217 Pacific Ave Unit: 10

12217 Pacific Ave · No Longer Available
Location

12217 Pacific Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
UPPER UNIT W/ BALCONY, STOVE, DISHWASHER, FRIDGE, HALL BATHROOM RE-GLAZE TUB, NEW OVEN HOOD, CENTRAL A/C, 24/7 CAMERA SURVEILLANCE IN GARAGE, PETS UNDER 25LBS OK FOR AN ADDITIONAL MONTHLY FEE OF $25 PER PET, 2 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE.
No Additional Parking Space Available

**Tenant is responsible for ALL utilities (WATER/GAS/ELECTRIC/TRASH) + government fees ($3.61 monthly)**

Security Deposit Reduced in half on approved credit and income. (Note: Deposit is the same amount as the rent on all the apts.)

1 Year Lease Minimum

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12217 Pacific Ave Unit: 10 have any available units?
12217 Pacific Ave Unit: 10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12217 Pacific Ave Unit: 10 have?
Some of 12217 Pacific Ave Unit: 10's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12217 Pacific Ave Unit: 10 currently offering any rent specials?
12217 Pacific Ave Unit: 10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12217 Pacific Ave Unit: 10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12217 Pacific Ave Unit: 10 is pet friendly.
Does 12217 Pacific Ave Unit: 10 offer parking?
Yes, 12217 Pacific Ave Unit: 10 offers parking.
Does 12217 Pacific Ave Unit: 10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12217 Pacific Ave Unit: 10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12217 Pacific Ave Unit: 10 have a pool?
No, 12217 Pacific Ave Unit: 10 does not have a pool.
Does 12217 Pacific Ave Unit: 10 have accessible units?
No, 12217 Pacific Ave Unit: 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 12217 Pacific Ave Unit: 10 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12217 Pacific Ave Unit: 10 has units with dishwashers.

