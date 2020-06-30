All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1221 MINORCA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1221 MINORCA Drive
Last updated December 11 2019 at 4:12 AM

1221 MINORCA Drive

1221 Minorca Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1221 Minorca Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
Elegant European Villa in coveted Palisades Riviera within walking distance to Riviera Country Club. Situated behind gates offering total privacy, this 6BR & 9BA home was built in 2006 with exquisite detail and craftsmanship! Featuring Venetian plaster walls, hardwood floors, this home has grand scale for public rooms with vaulted ceilings and perfect indoor-outdoor flow.Impressive center hall, spacious living room with fireplace, formal dining room, office/den, spectacular chef's kitchen, and family room, all opening to lush gardens, pool, spa and patio.Two bedroom suites with private entrance and a formal powder room and laundry center complete the main level.Second floor has private master suite with fireplace, 2 luxurious baths, walk-in closet, and a romantic terrace overlooking the views to the ocean! 3 additional ensuite bedrooms and a library complete this floor.Lower level features screening room, wine cellar with tasting room, music studio and gym! Everything yo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1221 MINORCA Drive have any available units?
1221 MINORCA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1221 MINORCA Drive have?
Some of 1221 MINORCA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1221 MINORCA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1221 MINORCA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1221 MINORCA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1221 MINORCA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1221 MINORCA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1221 MINORCA Drive offers parking.
Does 1221 MINORCA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1221 MINORCA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 MINORCA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1221 MINORCA Drive has a pool.
Does 1221 MINORCA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1221 MINORCA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 MINORCA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1221 MINORCA Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Woodland Hills
20544 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Next on Sixth
620 South Virgil Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Summit At Warner Center
22219 Summit Vue Ln
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Verse Hollywood
1530 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Avalon Studio 4121
4121 Radford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
8742 Orion
8742 Orion Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91343
Venice
2432 Penmar Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Westmoreland Lofts
201 North Westmoreland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College