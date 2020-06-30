1221 MINORCA Drive

Amenities

Elegant European Villa in coveted Palisades Riviera within walking distance to Riviera Country Club. Situated behind gates offering total privacy, this 6BR & 9BA home was built in 2006 with exquisite detail and craftsmanship! Featuring Venetian plaster walls, hardwood floors, this home has grand scale for public rooms with vaulted ceilings and perfect indoor-outdoor flow.Impressive center hall, spacious living room with fireplace, formal dining room, office/den, spectacular chef's kitchen, and family room, all opening to lush gardens, pool, spa and patio.Two bedroom suites with private entrance and a formal powder room and laundry center complete the main level.Second floor has private master suite with fireplace, 2 luxurious baths, walk-in closet, and a romantic terrace overlooking the views to the ocean! 3 additional ensuite bedrooms and a library complete this floor.Lower level features screening room, wine cellar with tasting room, music studio and gym! Everything yo