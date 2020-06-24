All apartments in Los Angeles
12203 IDAHO Avenue

12203 Idaho Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12203 Idaho Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
FURNISHED, available now. New pricing. Seeking lease until late December 2019. Sleek and modern feeling single level 2 bedroom (used as 1 + den/office at the moment), 1.75 bath in the heart of WLA and close to SM. Light and bright rear unit with bamboo floors and tastefully decorated throughout. Newer contemporary kitchen with white cabinets and white caesarstone countertops. Master bathroom has been remodeled. Central AC and Heat, East facing balcony, Washer/Dryer in unit, 2 Car parking. No common walls to other units. Owner is flexible with floorplan and adding additional bed or sofabed, if needed. Great location - Short Walk to restaurants, shopping, light rail and more. Call or text LA Cell

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12203 IDAHO Avenue have any available units?
12203 IDAHO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12203 IDAHO Avenue have?
Some of 12203 IDAHO Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12203 IDAHO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12203 IDAHO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12203 IDAHO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12203 IDAHO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12203 IDAHO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12203 IDAHO Avenue offers parking.
Does 12203 IDAHO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12203 IDAHO Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12203 IDAHO Avenue have a pool?
No, 12203 IDAHO Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12203 IDAHO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12203 IDAHO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12203 IDAHO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12203 IDAHO Avenue has units with dishwashers.
