12203 IDAHO Avenue

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking garage

FURNISHED, available now. New pricing. Seeking lease until late December 2019. Sleek and modern feeling single level 2 bedroom (used as 1 + den/office at the moment), 1.75 bath in the heart of WLA and close to SM. Light and bright rear unit with bamboo floors and tastefully decorated throughout. Newer contemporary kitchen with white cabinets and white caesarstone countertops. Master bathroom has been remodeled. Central AC and Heat, East facing balcony, Washer/Dryer in unit, 2 Car parking. No common walls to other units. Owner is flexible with floorplan and adding additional bed or sofabed, if needed. Great location - Short Walk to restaurants, shopping, light rail and more. Call or text LA Cell