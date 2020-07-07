1220 South ALFRED Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Sophisticated, well-kept unit with a blend of vintage charm. Find comfort in the spacious living room with period style mantle, original hardwood floors and large windows that provide natural light throughout each living space. The formal dining room is adorned with a unique art deco chandelier, beautiful moldings and opens directly into the updated kitchen with glass tile backsplash and ample cabinet space. The bedroom showcases a crystal chandelier and closet with built-in organization. The vintage tiled bath offers a separate shower and tub with custom cabinetry. From the service entrance you will find the shared back yard ideal for parties and outdoor dining. Newly painted throughout with multiple closets and built-ins for additional storage. One-car parking with additional storage unit and laundry on site. Experience this peaceful neighborhood with great walk score and convenient access to transit and freeway. Vacant and move-in ready!