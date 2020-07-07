All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

1220 South ALFRED Street

1220 South Alfred Street · No Longer Available
Location

1220 South Alfred Street, Los Angeles, CA 90035
PICO

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Sophisticated, well-kept unit with a blend of vintage charm. Find comfort in the spacious living room with period style mantle, original hardwood floors and large windows that provide natural light throughout each living space. The formal dining room is adorned with a unique art deco chandelier, beautiful moldings and opens directly into the updated kitchen with glass tile backsplash and ample cabinet space. The bedroom showcases a crystal chandelier and closet with built-in organization. The vintage tiled bath offers a separate shower and tub with custom cabinetry. From the service entrance you will find the shared back yard ideal for parties and outdoor dining. Newly painted throughout with multiple closets and built-ins for additional storage. One-car parking with additional storage unit and laundry on site. Experience this peaceful neighborhood with great walk score and convenient access to transit and freeway. Vacant and move-in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 South ALFRED Street have any available units?
1220 South ALFRED Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1220 South ALFRED Street have?
Some of 1220 South ALFRED Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1220 South ALFRED Street currently offering any rent specials?
1220 South ALFRED Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 South ALFRED Street pet-friendly?
No, 1220 South ALFRED Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1220 South ALFRED Street offer parking?
Yes, 1220 South ALFRED Street offers parking.
Does 1220 South ALFRED Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1220 South ALFRED Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 South ALFRED Street have a pool?
No, 1220 South ALFRED Street does not have a pool.
Does 1220 South ALFRED Street have accessible units?
No, 1220 South ALFRED Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 South ALFRED Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1220 South ALFRED Street has units with dishwashers.

